A PSA Airlines flight collided midair with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, leading to an immediate suspension of all takeoffs and landings, officials confirmed.





Details on casualties remain unclear, but U.S. Senator Ted Cruz confirmed fatalities in a statement on social media. "While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities," he stated.





PSA Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines, operates jets with a capacity of up to 65 passengers, according to the airline’s official website.



Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and emergency response teams have been deployed to the site.







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