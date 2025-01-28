French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Tuesday that the iconic Mona Lisa will have a dedicated room within the Louvre Museum as part of an extensive renovation project.

The overhaul, which is set to span several years, will also include the addition of underground rooms and a new entrance near the River Seine, scheduled to open by 2031.

While the exact cost of the renovation, estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of euros, has not been disclosed, the plans aim to modernize the world’s most-visited museum.

The Louvre, originally renovated in the 1980s with the unveiling of the famous glass pyramid, has since fallen behind international standards due to overcrowding and outdated facilities.

Louvre Director Laurence des Cars recently expressed concerns about the museum's deteriorating condition, highlighting issues such as water leaks, temperature fluctuations, and other problems that jeopardize the preservation of artworks.



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The pyramid entrance, which was part of late President François Mitterrand's project, is now considered outdated and insufficiently insulated, amplifying noise and creating discomfort for both visitors and staff. Additionally, the museum struggles with a lack of adequate food services and restroom facilities.

A French presidential official noted that the renovation’s goal is to address the museum’s shortcomings, improve visitor experience, and further the museum’s commitment to cultural and artistic education.

While the exact budget has not been revealed, the renovation is expected to be a costly and complex endeavor, with other major museums like the Pompidou Center undergoing similar large-scale renovations.

Last year, the Louvre welcomed 8.7 million visitors, more than double the 4 million it was originally designed to accommodate. With these upcoming changes, the museum hopes to enhance its offerings and provide a more comfortable experience for its growing international audience.