At least 36 people have been killed after a series of earthquakes struck Tibet on Tuesday morning, with tremors felt as far as Delhi-NCR and various parts of North India.

The most powerful earthquake, measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, struck Xizang near the Nepal-Tibet border at 6:35 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake triggered widespread panic in neighboring regions, including Bihar, West Bengal, and northeastern states like Assam. Strong tremors jolted residents in Patna and other northern parts of Bihar, while cities like Kathmandu experienced significant shaking.

“I was sleeping when the bed started shaking. Initially, I thought my child was moving it, but the rattling of the windows confirmed it was an earthquake. I quickly grabbed my child and evacuated to an open area,” said Meera Adhikari, a resident of Kathmandu, speaking to ANI.



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Two aftershocks measuring 4.7 and 4.9 magnitude followed the initial quake in the same Xizang region. Further south, Shigatse, Tibet's second-largest city, experienced a separate quake of 6.8 magnitude, as reported by Chinese officials and news agency Reuters.

The area around Shigatse is no stranger to seismic activity. China’s state broadcaster CCTV noted that 29 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 or higher have occurred within a 200-km radius of the city over the past five years. However, none were as intense as the 7.1-magnitude quake recorded on Tuesday.

Authorities in Tibet and surrounding areas are assessing the damage, though no reports of infrastructure destruction have emerged so far. The repeated quakes, however, have amplified concerns over the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters, given its location along tectonic plate boundaries.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have confirmed that no significant damage or casualties have been reported across the northern states affected by the tremors. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and follow earthquake preparedness guidelines.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway in the quake-affected regions of Tibet, with both Chinese and international organizations monitoring the situation closely.