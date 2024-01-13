On the night of Friday, a tragic accident occurred in Dang district, Nepal, when a passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into the Rapti River.

The incident took place around 10:00 PM near Bhalubang along the East-West Highway.

The bus, operated by Namaste Transport and driven by 28-year-old Lal Bahadur Nepali, was en route from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu.

The calamity claimed the lives of twelve individuals, including two Indian nationals.



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"The passenger bus was en route to Kathmandu from Banke's Nepalgunj but it veered off the bridge and fell into the Rapti River. We only have ascertained the identity of eight deceased passengers, which includes two Indians," Ujjwal Bahadur Singh, Chief Inspector of Police at the Area Police Office, Bhalubang, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

As per the police, an additional 22 passengers have sustained injuries in the bus accident.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Yogendra Ram (67) from Malahi of Bihar and Mune (31) from Uttar Pradesh.

"The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Lamahi Hospital for postmortem," the Chief Inspector added.