A chopper carrying six people, including five Mexicans, crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal on July 11. The chopper was flying from Surke in the Solukhunvhu area, which is home to Mount Everest and other high Himalayan peaks. It lost touch 15 minutes into the journey.

The private commercial helicopter was returning to Kathmandu from a viewing trip of Mount Everest when it lost touch with the control tower at 10:15 a.m., according to The Kathmandu Post. Captain Chet Gurung piloted the Manang Air helicopter, which had the call sign 9N-AMV.

Hours later, the debris of the chopper was found at Chihandanda in Lamjura of Bhakanje village.

According to Raju Neupane, Manang Air's operating and safety manager, an Altitude Air chopper, together with security authorities, had arrived at the incident location.

Several airlines travel to tiny airports in isolated highlands and mountains cloaked in clouds and cut off from roads in Nepal, which has a history of tragic aviation disasters.