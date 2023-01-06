As many as 200 million Twitter users' email addresses have been hacked by hackers and the same was posted on an online hacking forum, a security researcher on December 4.

Alon Gal, the co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, said on LinkedIn that unfortunately this hacking will lead to (electronic forgery) phishing and doxxing.

''This is a huge leak,'' he added.

As per security experts, these Twitter IDs can be used to criticize the government or influential individuals, or through violence or extortion, as hackers can use email addresses to reset passwords and take control of accounts.

However, in this regard, no official statement has been issued from Twitter yet.

Gal first posted it on social media on December 24, however, the micro-blogging platform didn't respond to inquiries about the breach since that date. Moreover, it was not clear what action, if any, Twitter has taken to investigate or remediate the issue.

As per reports, the screenshots of the hacker forum were seen online on Wednesday. Troy Hunt, creator of the breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, looked at the leaked data and said on Twitter that it appeared what it’s been described as.”

Interestingly, there was no clue to the identity or location of the hacker or hackers behind the breach. It is possible that the hacking incident happened before Elon Musk took over the ownership of the company.

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