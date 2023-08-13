Armed rebels ambushed a convoy of Chinese engineers in Pakistan's Balochistan province on August 13. The port city of Gwadar, where all routes are still barred to traffic, is reportedly filled with gunfire and explosions, the Balochistan Post reported.

The government authorities confirmed the attack on Chinese engineers in Gwadar. According to The Balochistan Post citing a media release said, “The attack on the convoy of Chinese engineers happened at around 9:30 am and an intense gunfight is underway for nearly two hours”.

The incident took place close to Gwadar's Faqeer Colony.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident. According to local media sources, authorities have placed the city on high alert and have allegedly limited access and leave.