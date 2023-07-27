A police officer was killed on Tuesday (July 26) in a suicide bombing at a revered mosque in northwest Pakistan, according to reports.

The explosion at the Ali Masjid (mosque) in the Peshawar-bordering tribal tehsil of Jamrud claimed the life of additional SHO Adnan Afridi.

It was a suicide bombing, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur.

The bomber detonated himself before entering the mosque while being searched by security.

After the explosion, a bomber's accomplice escaped the site, but a suspect was taken into custody there, according to the police.