Baloch militants have claimed to have executed 50 hostages following the hijacking of a passenger train in southwestern Pakistan. The development comes as security forces continue operations to rescue those still in captivity.



According to Reuters, the separatist insurgents, identified as members of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), seized control of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express on Tuesday while it was passing through a remote area. The train, carrying more than 400 passengers, became the target of a brazen militant attack, leading to a tense hostage situation.



The Pakistani government confirmed that the standoff had ended but acknowledged that some hostages had been killed, reported AFP. However, officials have not yet provided an official update on the exact number of casualties or the fate of those still in captivity.



Since the crisis began, security forces have reportedly rescued 190 hostages while engaging the insurgents in combat. So far, around 30 militants have been killed in retaliatory action by security personnel.



Meanwhile, the militants have issued a 20-hour ultimatum, though details of their demands remain unclear. Authorities continue to assess the situation as efforts to secure the safe release of remaining hostages are underway.