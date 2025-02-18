A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, prompting an emergency response and temporary flight disruptions.

Preliminary reports confirmed no fatalities, though multiple passengers sustained injuries. Delta Air Lines stated that 18 injured customers had been transported to local hospitals and emphasized that their primary focus was on assisting those affected.

Following the incident, Delta canceled all remaining flights to and from Toronto Pearson for the evening and issued travel waivers for impacted travelers. Emergency teams were swiftly deployed to the site, with Toronto Pearson International Airport acknowledging the event on X, stating, "Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Conflicting reports initially emerged regarding the number of injured passengers. Peel Regional Police initially reported eight injuries, including one individual in critical but non-life-threatening condition, while seven others sustained moderate to minor injuries. However, emergency services later revised the count, confirming that 15 people—including a child—were injured in the crash.

Authorities at Toronto Pearson International Airport have scheduled a media briefing at 6:30 p.m. ET to provide further updates on the incident.