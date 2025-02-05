Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the White House next week for a working meeting with US President Donald Trump, a White House official said. The visit, scheduled for two days, follows a recent phone conversation between the two leaders.

The announcement comes as a US Air Force plane carrying Indian nationals—allegedly illegal migrants—arrived in Punjab’s Amritsar earlier in the day. Immigration enforcement has been a key focus for the Trump administration, with a US Embassy spokesperson stating that the government is “vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws.” The spokesperson added, “This action sends a clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk.”

During their January 27 call, Trump and Modi discussed a range of issues, including regional security and trade. A White House statement described the conversation as “productive,” emphasising commitments to strengthening the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad alliance.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation," the statement read.

The discussion also touched on India's procurement of American-made security equipment and the push for a “fair bilateral trading relationship.”