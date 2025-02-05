PM Modi set for White House visit after call with Trump, immigration tensions in focus
PM Modi to visit White House for talks with Trump, focusing on immigration policies. This visit aims to boost India-US strategic relations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the White House next week for a working meeting with US President Donald Trump, a White House official said. The visit, scheduled for two days, follows a recent phone conversation between the two leaders.
The announcement comes as a US Air Force plane carrying Indian nationals—allegedly illegal migrants—arrived in Punjab’s Amritsar earlier in the day. Immigration enforcement has been a key focus for the Trump administration, with a US Embassy spokesperson stating that the government is “vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws.” The spokesperson added, “This action sends a clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk.”
During their January 27 call, Trump and Modi discussed a range of issues, including regional security and trade. A White House statement described the conversation as “productive,” emphasising commitments to strengthening the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad alliance.
"Today, President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation," the statement read.
The discussion also touched on India's procurement of American-made security equipment and the push for a “fair bilateral trading relationship.”
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