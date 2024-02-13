Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Indian community in Abu Dhabi at the 'Ahlan Modi' cultural event as he arrived in the UAE today on a two-day visit.

While speaking at the event in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium, Modi said, "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you."

Recalling his first visit to the UAE, Modi said, "It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me. At that time, I was welcomed at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today's President along with his five brothers. That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that. That welcome was not for me alone but for the 140 crore Indians."

Before the event, he had met and interacted with the Indian community in Abu Dhabi.

Sharing photos from his meeting on social media, he said he felt "incredibly honoured by the warm welcome from the Indian Community in Abu Dhabi".

Modi arrived in the UAE today for a two-day visit during which he will be inaugurating Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, the BAPS Mandir. Upon landing, he expressed that being in the UAE made him "feel at home."

Modi was greeted by the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and was accorded the Guard of Honour. Following this Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan also held a bilateral meeting.

This will be the Prime Minister's seventh trip to the UAE since assuming office in 2014, and the second to Qatar.