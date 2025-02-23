Pope Francis, who has been undergoing treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for over a week, experienced a prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis requiring the administration of high-flow oxygen, Vatican News reported on Sunday.

Despite having a peaceful ninth night at the hospital, the Pope’s condition remains serious, with Vatican officials emphasizing that he is not yet out of danger. The Holy Father also exhibited thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) and anaemia, which necessitated blood transfusions on Sunday.

Although Pope Francis remains alert and conscious, he has shown increased fatigue compared to the previous day and spent most of his time in an armchair. Medical experts continue to monitor his condition closely, with the prognosis remaining cautious.

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