The Indian Navy commissioned INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, on December 18 in Mumbai. In the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and other dignitaries, the INS Mormugao was commissioned.

"INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy today 18 December 2022. The formal ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai will be held in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji. This adds more teeth to the Indian Navy", one Twitter user wrote.

INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy today 18 December 2022. The formal ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai will be held in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji.

This adds more teeth to the Indian Navy. pic.twitter.com/InCxkXsNeH — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) December 18, 2022

The ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide, has a displacement of 7400 tonnes when fully laden, and a top speed of 30 knots. Apart from a plethora of indigenous equipment in the 'Float' and 'Move' categories, the destroyer is also outfitted with the key indigenous armaments listed below. The project's overall indigenous content is around 75%.

Speaking at the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said INS Mormugao will make a remarkable growth in Indian maritime capabilities and is one of the most powerful warships made in India. “INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced missile carriers,” said Rajnath Singh.