Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country.

The Russian president has also vowed retaliation against those who interfere with Moscow's Ukraine operation.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Russian President to stop his troops from attacking Ukraine as the tensions escalate between the two neighbouring countries.

As Russia announced military action in the eastern part of the country, Ukraine has restricted civil aircraft within the country. The Ukrainian government has issued NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

Air India’s second special flight AI- 1947 left for Ukraine’s Boryspil airport today in the morning.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday urged restraint as the Russia-Ukraine crisis snowballed with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing “military operation" in Ukraine, essentially signalling the beginning of a war.