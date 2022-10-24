Noted author Salman Rushdie has lost vision in one eye and was left ''incapacitated'' in a hand after he was attacked in the United States in August, informed his agent in an interview.

The 75-year-old writer, who had received several death threats after the publication of his ''The Satanic Verses'', was attacked with a knife at a literary event in western New York City.

Following the attack, he was immediately air-lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and surgery.

''He's lost the sight of one eye. He had three serious wounds on his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso," Spanish daily quoted Andrew Wylie as saying while providing an update on Rushdie's health.

Significantly, Rushdie was attacked when he was giving an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

As per Wylie, Rushdie had three serious throat wounds. One hand has stopped working due to the cut of the nerves. Apart from this, there are 15 wounds on his chest.



As per reports, a 24-year-old boy attacked Rushdie's neck and torso when he was going to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.

The attack had sparked outrage in the West but at the same time, it was praised by extremists in Muslim countries like Iran and Pakistan.