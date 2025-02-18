DeepSeek has agreed to halt downloads of its AI chatbot after South Korea's Personal Information Commission found the company in violation of data protection rules.

The commission confirmed that DeepSeek’s R1 chatbot was removed from the South Korean versions of Apple's App Store and Google Play, though users who already installed the app can still access it. Authorities urged the company to temporarily suspend its service while addressing compliance issues.

The decision follows an inquiry launched last month, with regulators seeking details on how DeepSeek handles user data. In a related move, South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy recently imposed a temporary ban on employees using the chatbot on work devices, citing security concerns.

DeepSeek’s troubles are not limited to South Korea. Australia and Taiwan have already banned the AI assistant on government devices, while the U.S. Congress is reviewing legislation that could impose similar restrictions. Italy’s data protection agency has also ordered DeepSeek to restrict the processing of Italian users' data until it provides more transparency.

The company gained attention last month by claiming it developed its chatbot for a fraction of the cost spent by tech giants like Google and OpenAI. While competitors have invested billions in AI, DeepSeek reported spending under $6 million on computing power for its model. However, sceptics argue that the company may have had access to more advanced technology and funding than it has disclosed.