The death toll from the passenger jet crash in Muan County, South Korea, on Sunday has increased to 62, with 181 people aboard when the aircraft crashed during landing.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a potential landing gear failure, possibly due to a bird strike, might have contributed to the crash. Authorities have initiated an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has directed officials to prioritise rescue operations and has travelled to the site of the accident. The presidential office held an emergency meeting at 11:30 am local time to discuss the government's response.

Acting National Police Agency Commissioner-General Lee Ho-young has also ordered the mobilisation of all available resources, in coordination with firefighting and rescue agencies, to assist in the operation.

The incident occurred at 9:07 am local time when a Jeju Air flight, returning from Bangkok, veered off the runway at Musan International Airport, around 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul.

The flight was carrying 175 passengers, mostly South Korean nationals, and six crew members, along with two Thai nationals. Authorities reported that the plane skidded along the ground, striking a concrete wall before erupting into flames. Local TV footage showed the aircraft attempting to land without its landing gear deployed.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and search and rescue operations are continuing at the crash site with around 80 firefighters involved.