A Seoul court has approved an arrest warrant for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the first time a sitting president in the country faces detention. The Seoul Western District Court granted the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) the authority to issue the warrant after Yoon failed to attend multiple summons regarding his attempt to impose martial law.

Yoon, impeached by the National Assembly on December 3 for his martial law proposal, is now under investigation for his actions during the brief imposition. The court also approved a warrant to search Yoon's residence in Yongsan, Seoul, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The CIO had requested the warrant after Yoon ignored three separate summons for questioning. The court dismissed Yoon's claims that the CIO lacked jurisdiction over insurrection cases and that security arrangements for his questioning were inadequate. Detention warrants in South Korea are typically valid for seven days, with the agency having 48 hours to decide whether to request an extension or release him.

Yoon, who was impeached by the National Assembly with a 204 to 85 vote, was suspended from office following the decision. Although the president is generally immune from prosecution, charges related to insurrection or treason are exceptions under South Korean law.