A Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people crashed at Musan International Airport in South Korea’s southwest on Sunday morning, leaving at least 28 people dead and many others feared injured.

The aircraft veered off the runway during landing at 9:07 am and collided with a fence, according to officials.

Rescue teams recovered the fatalities from the tail section of the aircraft, and authorities fear the death toll may rise. Only two survivors have been rescued so far, according to police and fire officials.

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The flight was returning from Bangkok and had 175 passengers and six crew members on board. Most passengers were South Korean nationals, with two Thai nationals also listed among those on the plane.

Emergency responders have extinguished the fire at the crash site and are conducting extensive search and rescue operations. Authorities have launched an on-site investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, and further updates are expected as rescue and investigative efforts continue.