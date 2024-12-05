South Korea's opposition-led National Assembly passed impeachment motions on Thursday against Chief State Auditor Choe Jae-hae and three senior prosecutors, marking an unprecedented move in the country’s political history.

The officials are accused of misconduct in investigations tied to the relocation of the presidential office and allegations involving First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

The impeachment, approved by wide margins—188-4 against Choe and similar tallies for the prosecutors—means the four officials are now suspended until the Constitutional Court determines the validity of the decision. The prosecutors targeted include Lee Chang-soo, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, and Cho Sang-won and Choi Jae-hun, who served under Lee.

Ruling People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote, criticising the opposition for using impeachment as a political weapon.

The Democratic Party, which spearheaded the motion, accused Choe of failing to address alleged irregularities during the controversial 2022 relocation of the presidential office, a key campaign promise of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The prosecutors were targeted for not indicting First Lady Kim in a stock manipulation case.

Political tensions escalated earlier when President Yoon briefly declared martial law—a move widely condemned as authoritarian and swiftly retracted. Opposition lawmakers had initially planned to prioritize impeachment proceedings against Yoon but shifted focus after the ruling party solidified its stance against his impeachment.