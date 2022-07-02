A Sri Lankan national was apprehended at a domestic airport in Chennai with over two kilos of gold worth Rs 98.55 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, Customs department officials apprehended the traveler who landed in Chennai from Mumbai on Friday and seized 11 packages of foreign-origin gold paste stashed in his luggage.

The stash was confiscated under relevant sections of the Customs Act of 1962. According to reports, the traveler landed in Chennai from Mumbai on Friday and stashed the gold in his luggage.

Earlier, the customs department seized gold weighing 1,680 gm and worth Rs 89.74 lakhs from two passengers in separate cases at the international airport in Hyderabad.