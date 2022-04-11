In a latest update as many as 19 Sri Lankan refugees reached the Tamil Nadu coast in India as Sri Lanka witnessed one of its worst economic crisis. The Lankan refugees arrived near Rameswaram early on Sunday morning. Since March 22, a total of 39 Sri Lankan Tamils have arrived in India, according to the latest reports.

After receiving information of refugees arriving late on Saturday night in the Arisalmunai area off Dhanushkodi, police officers, including marine sleuths, tracked down the Sri Lankan Tamils. The refugees were then taken to the Mandapam Camp by the police.

All the people, including women and children, arrived on the Rameswaram coast in two separate boats from Sri Lanka's northern districts, according to official sources. The Tamil people claimed that due to the economic crises and present political unrest in their country, they were unable to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, the price of rice in the island nation has soared to "unbearable levels" according to consumers. In another report the minimum price of a kilo of rice in the open market has now surpassed Rs 200-240.

Following the situation in the island nation, ten Tamils escaped their homes and arrived in Tamil Nadu, with a total of 39 persons arriving so far.

It may be mentioned that Sri Lanka is in the midst of its biggest economic crisis since its 1948 independence from the United Kingdom.

People have been protesting for the past few weeks due to prolonged power cuts and a lack of gas, food, and other basic necessities. Protesters have called for Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign for failing to manage the country's economy.

Sri Lanka's 81-billion-dollar economy is on the verge of collapse. Now that it owes more than three times what it has in foreign reserves, the government is on the verge of defaulting on its loans. Many factors contributed to the prolonged crisis, ranging from the debt trap to inflation.

Moreover, India recently provided a one-billion-dollar loan to Sri Lanka to help the country deal with its economic difficulties. On Wednesday, the Indian High Commission announced the loan of two more fuel ships to Colombo. Rice shipments from India are also being sent to Sri Lanka. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin notified the Center on Thursday that his state is prepared to send vital supplies to Sri Lanka, including rice and life-saving medicines, in order to protect Tamils. All they need is permission from the Indian High Commission in London to distribute the material.