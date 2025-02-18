Suresh K. Reddy, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Egypt. Currently serving as Ambassador to Brazil since September 2020, Reddy has had an extensive diplomatic career with previous postings in Cairo, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Islamabad.

He also held the position of Ambassador to Iraq and Special Envoy to Iraq in 2014, addressing key issues related to the safety and evacuation of Indian nationals.

His work in the Ministry of External Affairs has spanned several high-level roles, including heading the ASEAN Multilateral Economic Relations Division and contributing to the establishment of the BIMSTEC Secretariat.

Further, Reddy has been actively involved in coordinating India's foreign relations with neighbouring countries and multilateral engagements, such as G20, BRICS, and the EU.

Reddy’s appointment is part of a series of diplomatic moves, and he is expected to begin his new role shortly.