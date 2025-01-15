A former TikTok executive has alleged that employees were required to pledge allegiance to China’s “socialist system” and safeguard its national interests, according to a lawsuit and documents cited by the Daily Caller News Foundation. This revelation has reignited concerns over the app's ties to the Chinese government.

Katie Puris, who served as TikTok’s head of global brand and creative, claims in her lawsuit that she faced discrimination based on gender and age. She also alleges being compelled to sign an agreement with ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, and Douyin, its sister platform. The agreement reportedly required employees to avoid actions that could harm China's "national honour" or "ethnic unity" and mandated adherence to its socialist principles.

The document further prohibited disclosing “state secrets,” spreading "meaningless information," or bypassing China’s censorship rules.

The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party condemned the alleged practices, calling TikTok’s claims of independence a “fraud.” Representative John Moolenaar supported calls for ByteDance to divest, citing TikTok’s apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

These allegations come amid heightened scrutiny of TikTok in the U.S. over national security concerns. The Supreme Court is reviewing a law signed by President Joe Biden, which could force ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a potential ban. TikTok has denied the accusations, dismissing them as politically motivated.