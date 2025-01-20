TikTok users across America regained access to their favourite social media platform after a dramatic 24-hour shutdown that ended with intervention from President-elect Donald Trump.

The social media giant displayed a stark "service unavailable" message to its 170 million US users Saturday evening, marking an unprecedented moment in American social media history. The shutdown came just hours before a congressional ban was set to take effect.

Trump's last-minute involvement proved decisive. "I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security," he announced on Truth Social. His statement emphasised that companies helping maintain TikTok's service would face no liability.

Following Trump's assurances, TikTok began gradually restoring service Sunday afternoon. Users first regained access through web browsers, followed by a phased restoration of the mobile app. Returning users were greeted with a message crediting Trump's efforts for the platform's revival.

The platform's future remains uncertain, however. The ban, signed into law by President Biden in April, requires Chinese owner ByteDance to sell TikTok to a non-Chinese buyer. While the app has resumed operations, it remains unavailable for new downloads on Apple's and Google's app stores.

The episode marks a significant shift in Trump's stance on TikTok. Despite advocating for its ban during his first term, he emerged as the platform's unexpected defender during his current presidential campaign, pledging to "save" the app.