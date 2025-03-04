Days after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a face-off in the Oval Office, the former temporarily suspended, with immediate effect, the delivery of all American military aid to Ukraine.

A White House official said Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal to end the more than three-year war sparked by Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, and wants Zelenskyy “committed” to that goal. The official, on the condition of anonymity, spoke to news agency AP and said that the US was “pausing and reviewing” its aid to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

Another White House official said the pause will apply to all military equipment not yet inside Ukraine. The pause is a direct response to what Trump views as Zelenskyy’s bad behavior last week, the official said. They noted that a pause could be lifted if Zelenskyy demonstrates new commitment to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The pause by the Trump administration freezes shipments to Ukraine, including critical munitions such as anti-tank weapons, thousands of artillery rounds, and rockets.

The pause comes a week after Trump administration and Ukrainian officials had been expected to sign off on a deal during Zelenskyy’s visit last week that would have given the US access to Ukraine’s critical minerals, in part, to pay back more than $180 billion in aid the US has sent Kyiv since the start of the war.

A White House official said that the pause is temporary and not a permanent termination of aid.

The pause will last until Trump determines the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to Bloomberg and Fox News reports.

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," Fox News quoted a Trump administration official as saying.

A report in The New York Times quoted a senior administration official as saying that Trump temporarily suspended the delivery of all US military aid to Ukraine and that the order takes effect immediately, affecting "more than $1 billion in arms and ammunition in the pipeline and on order”.