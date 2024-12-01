President-elect Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to BRICS nations on Saturday, cautioning them against advancing plans to replace the US dollar with an alternative currency. The statement comes amidst rising speculation, particularly from Russia and China, about the creation of a new currency for the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new entrants like Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump's proprietary social media platform, he declared, "The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER." Trump further demanded a commitment from the nine-member bloc not to create or endorse a BRICS currency to replace the US dollar in global trade. He issued a stark threat, warning of imposing 100% tariffs on countries attempting to undermine the dollar's dominance.

Trump’s statement follows deliberations at the 2023 BRICS summit in South Africa, where member nations agreed to study the feasibility of a common currency, a proposal championed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

India, a pivotal BRICS member, has consistently opposed de-dollarization efforts. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently clarified India’s position during an address at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Our focus is not on undermining the dollar but facilitating trade with partners who face dollar-related challenges due to US policies,” Jaishankar stated. He added that India explores alternative mechanisms solely to ensure smoother trade and not as a strategy to weaken the dollar’s global status.

While some BRICS nations advocate for reducing reliance on the dollar, India has maintained a cautious approach, emphasizing that alternative currencies may be considered for specific needs but not as a replacement for the dollar in its broader economic strategy.

As discussions within BRICS evolve, Trump’s strong warning underscores the geopolitical stakes of any move to challenge the US dollar's global dominance. The next steps by the BRICS bloc will likely shape the contours of international trade and economic alliances.

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