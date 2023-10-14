Following the Israeli military's order to evacuate all citizens from Gaza City, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel to "reconsider" its warning. As per reports, the UN Secretary General has Israel's move as "dangerous and deeply troubling."

Guterres in an opinion article in The New York Times emphasized that such a demand for mass evacuation on such an extremely short notice can have devastating humanitarian consequences.

Earlier on October 13, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had asked civilians in Gaza to relocate from their homes and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza for their own safety. The IDF further stated that citizens should return only when advised to do so. It also asked Gazans to not approach the area on the security fence with Israel.

Guterres further said that the matter implies to a territory that has suffered critical damage to roads and infrastructure in the past week, which makes the act of evacuation almost impossible in the first place.

"It applies to United Nations staff members and more than 200,000 people sheltering in U.N. facilities, including schools, health centres and clinics," he added.

The UN Secretary-General also talked of the need to humanitarian access throughout Gaza as the city has

been deprived for fuel, food and water.

"The United Nations and our partners need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now throughout Gaza. Humanitarian aid including fuel, food and water must be allowed to enter," he said.

Guterres further noted that he is in constant contact with leaders in the region.

The IDF, on Friday, had called for the evacuation of Gaza saying, "The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety."

The IDF further said that they will continue to operate with a large force in Gaza and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.

