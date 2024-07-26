A historic Palestinian site gained international recognition on July 26 as UNESCO added Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer to its World Heritage List. The decision was announced during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

In an unusual move, the site was simultaneously placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger, highlighting the threats it faces in the current geopolitical climate. The monastery, located in Gaza, has endured centuries of conflict and natural disasters.

The UNESCO designation comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war devastating large parts of Gaza. This recognition may help draw attention to the preservation of cultural heritage amidst armed conflicts.

Several member states, including Lebanon, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, welcomed the inscription, underscoring the site's historical and cultural significance. The Saint Hilarion Monastery, dating back to the 4th century AD, is considered one of the oldest Christian monasteries in the world.