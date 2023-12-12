US President Joe Biden is quite unlikely to visit India next month to grace the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. This has been stated by people familiar with the matter on Tuesday.

In September, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year.

However, there has been no comment on the invitation to Biden by the Indian authorities.

Separately, sources have stated that the Quad summit has been proposed to be held in India in the later half of 2024.

"We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners," said a source.