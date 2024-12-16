Vijay Diwas celebrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh, have started with a solemn 31-gun salute at sunrise, honouring the sacrifices made during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Six guns from an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army fired 31 rounds to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the war.

Held annually on December 16, Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 13-day war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, Pakistan's Armed Forces Chief General Amir Abdullah Niazi surrendered along with 93,000 soldiers in Dhaka, marking the end of the conflict and the liberation of Bangladesh.

Today, India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas. As part of the observance, eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers have arrived in Dhaka, while eight Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two Bangladesh Armed Forces officers have travelled to Kolkata to participate in the celebrations.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu attended a reception hosted by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi at Army House. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present. The event provided an opportunity for dignitaries to interact with veterans, diplomatic officials, sports personalities, and others, including children from the Asha School.

The 1971 war, which cost India 3,900 soldiers and left 9,851 injured, is a defining moment in the history of both nations. The reception also highlighted the contributions of the tribal community and honoured the Veernaris, the widows of fallen soldiers, for their sacrifice.