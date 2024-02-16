Known as the most outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was incarcerated for 19 years on politically fabricated allegations.

Late last year, he was sent to one of the worst prison colonies in Russia.

According to the Yamalo-Nenets district jail staff, Navalny "felt unwell" on Friday following a stroll.

In a statement, it was stated that he had "almost immediately lost consciousness" and that an emergency medical team had been contacted right after. They attempted to revive him but were unable.



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"The prisoner was pronounced dead by the emergency physicians. The reason for the death is being determined."

The 47-year-old Navalny was last seen laughing and seemed good at a video link court appearance just one day ago.

His lawyer Leonid Solovyov told Russian media he would not be commenting yet, although Navalny's close aide Leonid Volkov wrote on X: "Russian authorities publish a confession that they killed Alexei Navalny in prison. We do not have any way to confirm it or to prove this isn't true."

Within minutes of Navalny's death being announced by the prison service, the international community hailed the courage of Vladimir Putin's biggest domestic adversary.