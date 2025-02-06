US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order blocking transgender women from competing in female sports categories across American educational institutions. The sweeping measure targets high schools, universities and grassroots sports programmes that receive federal funding.

The order grants the Department of Education new investigative powers to examine schools' compliance with Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education. Schools found violating the order risk losing federal funding.

"The war on women's sports is over," Trump declared at the signing ceremony. He outlined plans to extend restrictions to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, stating his administration would deny visas to transgender athletes seeking to compete in women's events.

White House officials emphasised the order reverses Biden administration policies that extended Title IX protections to LGBT students. The measure requires sporting bodies like the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) to participate in White House discussions with female athletes and parents.

Human rights organisations swiftly condemned the action. "This exposes young people to harassment and discrimination," said Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson. "For so many students, sports are about finding somewhere to belong."

The order follows similar restrictions by major sporting bodies including swimming, athletics and golf, which have banned transgender women who experienced male puberty from elite female competition.

This marks Trump's second significant executive action on gender issues this year, following a January order that directed the federal government to define sex solely as male or female.