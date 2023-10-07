Six people were killed as the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out an unparalleled incursion into Israel in many years, launching more than 5,000 rockets early Saturday, according to news agency AFP.

Following repeated infiltrations and rocket assaults from the Gaza Strip, Israel declared a 'state of war'.

In a video message, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was "at war" and that Hamas would "pay a price" for attacking Israel.

"We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilisation of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known," he said.



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Israel also warned its citizens to stay home and started 'Operation Iron Swords' against Hamas in Gaza, which the organisation controls.

According to Israeli media, Hama fighters infiltrated Israel either by land in captured Israeli army vehicles or by air using parachutes. There was fighting reported in numerous areas in southern Israel. Airports in central and southern Israel halted commercial operations throughout the war, with the exception of Tel Aviv, which was placed on high alert.

According to the Associated Press, the Israeli military stated earlier that "a number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory." Israel classified Hamas as a terrorist organisation.