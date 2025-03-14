India lashed back at Pakistan for its accusations of "sponsoring terrorism, and stated that the world is aware of where the true "epicentre of global terrorism" lies.

India's statement came after Islamabad blamed the country for supporting terror activities amid the recent Balochistan train attack that left 21 passengers dead.

"We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others."

Pakistan's allegations followed a deadly attack on the Jaffar Express on Tuesday, which led to a prolonged hostage situation lasting over 24 hours.

"There is no shift in our policy. And again, the facts have not changed. India is involved in sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan," Khan insisted. "What I was referring to was, in this particular incident, we have evidence of calls being traced to Afghanistan. This is what I said."

Khan further accused India of running a "global assassination campaign" and destabilising its neighbouring countries. He also took aim at Indian media, claiming it was "glorifying the BLA," a reference to the Balochistan Liberation Army, which Pakistan considers a terrorist organisation.

The Pakistani spokesperson also called on Afghanistan to take responsibility, alleging that the attackers were in direct contact with "Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident."

"We urge Afghanistan to hold the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and cooperate with the government of Pakistan to bring all those who are concerned with this attack, including the real sponsors of terrorism, to justice," he said.

The Taliban swiftly rejected Pakistan's claims. Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi dismissed any involvement, urging Pakistan to focus on solving its own security challenges rather than making "irresponsible remarks."