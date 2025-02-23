Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his willingness to resign if it guarantees lasting peace and secures Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). His statement, which underscores the nation's urgent quest for stability amid the ongoing war with Russia, was made in response to a BBC News inquiry.

The revelation emerged through a video shared by Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyiv School of Economics. Zelenskyy emphasized that his primary focus is Ukraine’s security rather than personal political longevity. “I am ready to step down for peace. If no peace, I am happy to step down in exchange for NATO for Ukraine. I am focused on security for Ukraine here and today and not staying in power for decades,” he affirmed.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Escalating Conflict

On February 20, Zelenskyy engaged in high-level discussions with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv. The talks addressed critical issues such as battlefield developments, the repatriation of Ukrainian prisoners of war, and securing long-term security guarantees. Discussions also included Ukraine’s intent to establish a “strong, effective” security and investment partnership with the United States.

“Ukraine has sought peace from the very first second of this war,” Zelenskyy reiterated, highlighting that enhanced U.S.-Ukraine relations would contribute to both regional and global stability. Following the meeting, he took to social media, stating, “I had a productive meeting with @SPE_Kellogg—a good discussion, many important details. I am grateful to the United States for all the assistance and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It’s important for us—and for the entire free world—that American strength is felt.”

Trump’s Strong Criticism and Accusations

Amid Zelenskyy’s diplomatic engagements, former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on the Ukrainian leader, accusing him of coercing the United States into providing billions in military aid for what he deemed an unwinnable war.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the financial imbalance between U.S. and European contributions, stating that the U.S. had spent $200 billion more than its European allies without any substantial benefit. “Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion dollars, to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” he wrote.

Trump further alleged financial mismanagement of U.S. aid, claiming that “half of the money we sent him is missing.” He also criticized Zelenskyy’s leadership, branding him “a dictator without elections,” and suggested that his political influence was waning amid declining domestic approval.