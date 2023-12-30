Take a walk:

Walk away from laziness and onto the path, whether along streets, through parks, or on a treadmill. Engage in 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily, as recommended by health experts, to promote cardiovascular health and mental well-being.

Morning Walk

Munch mindfully:

Say no to unhealthy eating habits and opt for healthier alternatives. Eat colourful fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients. They not only support overall health but also boost your immune system.

Munch carefully

Taste the waters:

Sufficient water intake is essential to maintain good health, sustain energy levels, and enhance mental clarity. Multiple studies have shown that staying adequately hydrated supports various bodily functions, including digestion, nutrient transportation, temperature regulation, and cognitive performance.

Fitness

Sleep tight:

A good night's sleep (7-9 hours every night) is important for cognitive abilities, mood stability, and boosting immune resilience. Adequate sleep is linked to improved concentration, memory retention, and problem-solving skills.

Good Sleep

Take a breather:

Practice mindfulness practices or relaxation methods to reduce stress and improve mental calmness. Research indicates that engaging in mindfulness or relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing exercises or meditation, can significantly reduce stress hormone levels, reduce anxiety symptoms, and improve your emotional well-being.

Take a breather

Ctrl+Alt+Delete screen time:

Studies suggests that the blue light emitted by screens inhibits the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep, leading to difficulties falling asleep and reduced sleep quality.

Decrease screen time

Get social, ditch social feed:

Strong social ties contribute to longevity and mental well-being. Focus on in-person relationships and social bonds; several studies indicate that robust social ties not only contribute to a longer life but also significantly impact mental well-being.