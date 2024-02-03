PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is all set to host its third edition of Momentum North East 2024 in Guwahati from 8th to 10th February, 2024.

This annual flagship event, that provides a golden opportunity for several entrepreneurs, exhibitors, stake-holders alike, will be held for three days at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8th to 10th February, 2024 where several exhibitors will set up stalls to display their products.

The three day Expo will have capacity building sessions for FPOs; Banker-Beneficiary Interface for Lending and Entrepreneurship; Atmanirbhar FPOs for Development of North Eastern Region: Technology Interventions for Livelihood Generation - Cane and Bamboo with Special Focus on NER

Momentum North East 2024 is set to encompass a development expo, agri and rural expo, industrial expo, and a North East Development Meet. The event is expected to attract a multitude of national and international stakeholders from industry, government, and development sectors.

The key objective is to showcase programmes, schemes, products, technologies, and services, while discussing issues, opportunities, and future plans. The event will serve as a platform for the region to display its potential and opportunities, inviting the rest of the country to engage and explore these opportunities and contribute to the growth and development of the North Eastern Region.

The event's focus sectors will include MSME, Food Processing, Agriculture and Allied Activities, Tourism, Infrastructure, Energy, Skill & Entrepreneurship. It is anticipated that the event will see participation from approximately 5000-7000 entrepreneurs, exhibitors, and stakeholders from the 8 North East states.

The ceremonial inauguration of the significant event is scheduled for 8th February. This will be followed by technical sessions featuring addresses by dignitaries, bureaucrats, and political guests. The event will shift its focus to Mizoram on the second day, 9th February. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Lalduhoma, is set to grace the occasion with his presence and address the house.

The event will conclude on 10th February with a Bamboo Conclave organised by Assam State Bamboo Mission in association with PHDCCI. Exhibitors will showcase the region's vibrant bamboo products during this conclave. There will also be a brainstorming session discussing the future of the bamboo industry and the immense opportunities it presents for both the aspiring rural sector and industry professionals.

Expressing excitement and optimism on this unique event, Dr Jatinder Singh - Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI said, "The event's prime objective is to collaborate on interventions to create a partnership and networking platform for many stakeholders, as well as to harness the region's potential, business prospects, and potential for investment and growth. Momentum North East 2024 aspires to connect local youth, women, NGOs and development organisations with national-level institutions, industries, professionals and officials.” He further added “ Those who have not yet registered for this event, may do so and be a part of this unique expo-cum-discussion event that will give a major impetus to the North East region".

“ Momentum North East has been a huge success among its stakeholders since its inception two years ago. This year the Event promises to be even grander with more participation from across the country as great minds come together to forge in an environment of networking, trade discussion and a wide platform for the young entrepreneurs to piece in their creative knowledge at this event. Moreover, the rural sector will see a major boost through this event with more opportunities to connect with business bodies, industry stakeholders this year,” said Bibhuti Dutta, Resident Director (NER) – PHDCCI.

The three-day event will feature variety of cultural programmes reflecting the rich culture and heritage of North East. Interested individuals can register for the event and be a part of this building and networking platform. The event is supported by Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, GOI and The Office of the Development Commissioner (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) - DC(MSME). PRaddictability Media Sciences Pvt. Ltd is the official Media Partner while Radio Gup-Shup 94.3 FM has been roped in as the Radio Partner for Momentum North East – 2024.

About PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has been working as a catalyst for the promotion of Indian industry, trade and entrepreneurship for the past 118 years. It is a forward looking, proactive and dynamic PAN-India apex organization. As a partner in progress with industry and government, PHDCCI works at the grass roots level with strong national and international linkages for propelling progress, harmony and integrated development of the Indian economy.

PHDCCI, acting as the “Voice of Industry & Trade” reaching out to more than 1,50,000 large, medium and small industries, has forged ahead leveraging its legacy with the industry knowledge across multiple sectors to take Indian Economy to the next level.

At the global level, the Chamber has been working with the Embassies and High Commissions in India and overseas to bring in the International Best Practices and Business Opportunities.

