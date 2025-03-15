In a concerted effort to recover looted, snatched, and illegal weapons, Manipur Police, along with security forces, has been conducting intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search operations across both hill and valley districts.



The police have reaffirmed their commitment to conducting regular and sustained simultaneous raids to ensure the retrieval of all such arms.

To strengthen security and prevent any untoward incidents, search operations and area domination exercises were carried out in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state.

Meanwhile, ensuring the unhindered movement of essential commodities, security forces facilitated the safe passage of 115 vehicles along NH-37 and 324 vehicles along NH-2. Stringent security measures have been implemented at all vulnerable locations, with security convoys deployed along sensitive stretches to protect the transport network.

Additionally, 110 Nakas/Checkpoints have been set up across various districts in both hill and valley regions. Notably, no individuals were detained for violations during these operations.