A pall of gloom has descended on Khoraguxainbori, Kuxakati, Laobhurunga, Bhoraltup villages under the Laharighat LAC in Assam’s Morigaon district after several youth who had gone to Manipur’s Noney district ran into misfortune in the form of a landslide.

Less than a month ago, these youth were sent to work in Manipur’s under construction railway sites by the Venkata Sai Construction (VSC) company. However, tragedy struck even before they could send a single month’s salary home

Now, their children and wives and mothers are left either mourning the dead ones or awaiting news of the ones who have gone missing. With every passing day, the chances of their survival diminish greatly.What drove these youth to leave their homes? Lack of adequate employment opportunities, most probably.

The fact remains that despite the government’s thrust on providing jobs to fulfill pre-poll problems, unemployment remains a stark reality in India. As of March 2022, around 7.69% of the people in Assam remain unemployed (CMIE report).

According to highly-placed official sources, 6 of the youth have been confirmed dead, while 5 others have been rescued alive; 12 are missing. A hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard gave way on the intervening night of June 27 and 28 and came down on the under-construction station yard, damaging the construction workers’ camp before going on to hit the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near the station.

In the aftermath, massive debris blocked the Ejai River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

The district administration of Noney has urged travellers to avoid National Highway 37 owing to multiple road blockages.

477 rescue personnel are currently deployed at the site -- this includes 65 NDRF personnel, 30 SDRF personnel, and 14 MMTA personnel. They are being aided by 119 police personnel and 15 firefighters. 205 Assam Rifles troopers are also helping in the rescue efforts which have also been joined by 25 local volunteers. 5 JCBs and 32 excavators have been commissioned for the rescue efforts today.