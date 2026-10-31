Churachandpur Police seized approximately 6.878 kg of opium during a search operation at a house in Lajangphai village in Manipur's Churachandpur district on October 30. Three people, including the house owner, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to the police, the operation was carried out after officers received specific intelligence inputs about the suspected presence of opium at the residence of Letminthang Haokip, 38, in Lajangphai village.

During the search, police recovered approximately 6.878 kg of opium from the premises. Three persons were subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Letminthang Haokip, 38, a resident of Lajangphai village; Nemneihoi Haokip, 35, originally from Phaimol village in Singngat sub-division and currently residing in Gamnomjang village; and Chinneikim, 29, originally from Leisan village in Chandel district's Sugnu area and currently residing in Sijang village, Churachandpur.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the seizure and determine whether others were involved.