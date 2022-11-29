The Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended one active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur.

The cadre was nabbed in a joint operation with Manipur Commandos and he has been involved in misleading and recruiting innocent youth of border areas of Assam and Manipur.

During the investigation, it was learned that the apprehended cadre was trained at Teiti Longmak Training Centre in Myanmar under Army Number 332 of the 2016 batch.

He was posted to the 252 Battalion of PLA and was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal in 2017.

He along with five cadres crossed the Indo-Myanmar Border in 2018 and he stayed in Mumbai for a few months before coming back to Jiribam in Manipur due to Covid-19.

It is a developing story. More detail awaited.