The Assam Rifles on December 3 extended its commitment to community welfare by providing secure transportation for 31 residents of Kwatha, including children and senior citizens, to Imphal.

The initiative aimed to facilitate access to crucial educational and medical services, addressing key needs of the local populace.

The effort has been met with heartfelt appreciation from the residents, strengthening the bond of trust and camaraderie between Assam Rifles and the community

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