The Assam Rifles in Manipur's Jiribam district launched an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) and search operation. They employed an Explosive Detection (ED) dog to enhance search capabilities in detecting potential threats, thereby bolstering the safety of troops and local residents.

The meticulously planned operation was carried out in the general areas of Narayanpur, Madhopur, and Gotaikhal on December 12, aiming to ensure the safety and security of the region, reaffirming Assam Rifles' commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

During the operation, a road blockade at Gotaikhal, which was disrupting movement and inconveniencing the local population, was successfully cleared.

This action restored normalcy and facilitated unhindered movement in the area.

Additionally, an unauthorised structure in Gotaikhal was identified and dismantled to prevent its misuse for unlawful activities and to maintain law and order.

The operation was conducted with precision and professionalism, without any untoward incidents, reflecting the dedication and expertise of the troops involved.

Local residents expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for ensuring peace and safety in their community.

Assam Rifles continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the region, fostering trust among local communities, and contributing to their overall well-being.