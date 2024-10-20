Assam Rifles commemorated the International Day for Rural Women with a series of events aimed at empowering women in the Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. The initiative provided a platform for rural women to share their challenges, celebrate achievements, and foster skill development.

Assam Rifles also supported the civil administration in organizing a medical camp at Joupi Aided Pre-Primary School in Chandel District. The camp provided essential healthcare services to the local population, focusing on remote areas with limited access to medical facilities. Residents benefited from free medical consultations and treatments, addressing healthcare gaps in the region.

In another initiative, Assam Rifles hosted an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) meet at L Koirang in Imphal West District. The event addressed the concerns and welfare needs of veterans, offering a platform for ex-servicemen to connect, share their experiences, and engage in camaraderie-building activities. Assam Rifles reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of its retired personnel during the meet.

On the same day, Assam Rifles took action against the rising threat of dengue fever by conducting an anti-mosquito fogging operation in Oinam Village and the IDP Camp in Bishnupur District. The operation aimed to safeguard the health of the local populace by mitigating the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, particularly dengue. The initiative was a timely response to the increasing number of dengue cases in the region.

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