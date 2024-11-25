The Assam Rifles organised multiple mega medical camps in Manipur, aiming to serve communities grappling with conflict, displacement, and a fragile healthcare system.

The 3-day-long camp saw the participation of around 6,750 people from various districts of the state. The Mega Medical Camp not only addressed the pressing medical needs of thousands but also offered hope, healing, and humanity to people in distress.

19 specialist doctors from Maharashtra and Karnataka from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) joined the camp to provide much-needed medical aid.

In the heart of Lilong village, the struggles of its people tell a tale of hardship. Ibrahim, an elderly resident, had long battled an undiagnosed ailment, his impoverished family helpless to seek specialised care. On November 18, an Assam Rifles convoy, accompanied by 18 specialist doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) served over 1,200 residents, including women, children, and the elderly in the village. It was organised with the support of the Lilong United Club Association.

The camp addressed diverse medical issues, offering free consultations, medicines, and life-saving diagnoses. From infants battling high fevers to elderly patients seeking relief from chronic ailments, the initiative proved to be a lifeline.

Unity through care in Sora

The following day, Assam Rifles extended its humanitarian mission to Sora in Kakching District. Here, the camp catered to more than 2,400 individuals, including a significant number displaced by ongoing unrest. The focus remained on addressing maternal and pediatric health, alongside general healthcare. Families with young children found solace in the expertise of the attending medical team, who worked tirelessly to ensure every patient received the care they needed.

Empathy in Tengnoupal

On November 24, Assam Rifles held the "Mega Medical Camp 2024-25" at Tengnoupal Village, a remote area with limited healthcare access. The camp reached over 1,000 villagers, offering consultations and treatment for a wide range of ailments. Led by the Assam Rifles Medical Officer, supported by a team of civil specialists, the event brought vital medical resources to a community that had long awaited such outreach.

Model of compassion in Chakpikarong and Tegnoupal

In Chakpikarong, Chandel District, another camp took place on November 25, drawing 1,050 individuals seeking medical help. Supported by 10 specialists from IMA and the Assam Rifles Multi-Hospital, the camp offered services in pediatrics, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, and general medicine.

Attendees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, which distributed free medicines in addition to providing consultations. Leaders like T.S. Berek, Chief of the Anal Naga Chief Association, lauded the efforts of Assam Rifles, emphasising the importance of such programs in strengthening bonds of trust and goodwill within the community.

Simultaneously at Tegnoupal, the camp provided medical counseling and treatment to the local populace. The medical camp was led by the Assam Rifles Medical Officer (RMO), supported by a team of 10 civil specialists, offering a wide range of healthcare services. 1,095 villagers benefitted, including 385 men, 441 women, and 269 children. The medical team provided consultations and medication for various common ailments, ensuring that the residents had access to much-needed healthcare resources.

Building bridges of trust

Through these impactful initiatives, Assam Rifles has redefined its role, transforming from being mere protectors of security to active enablers of hope and well-being. Each medical camp has underscored the force's unwavering commitment to serving the people of Manipur, fostering trust, and addressing the region's most pressing healthcare challenges.

In the heartfelt words of Ibrahim, a beneficiary in Lilong, "For years, we have lived in fear and suffering. Today, I saw hope in the form of Assam Rifles and the doctors who came to help us. They reminded us that even in our darkest moments, humanity can prevail."