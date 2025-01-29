A heavy exchange of gunfire erupted near border pillar no. 87, along the Indo-Myanmar border, on January 27, resulting in the death of at least 10 militants and leaving several others injured.



The gunfight reportedly occurred with Manipur rebels in Kamjong district.



Reports indicate that the militants belonged to the Kuki National Army - Burma (KNA-B), a group reportedly active in the area.



The clash is believed to have caused significant casualties on the KNA-B side, with the death toll rising to approximately 10, while several others sustained injuries.



Further details on the number of casualties and extent of damage is awaited.





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