Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh strongly condemned the attack on the residence of Mohammad Asker Ali, President of the BJP Minority Morcha in Manipur, which was set on fire by unidentified individuals on April 6.

"On the BJP's 46th Foundation Day, the residence of our party's Minority Morcha State President, Asker Ali, was shamefully attacked and set on fire," Singh wrote on social media. "His only 'offence' was speaking out in support of the WAQF (Amendment) Bill 2025."

Singh called the incident "an attack on the principles of democracy, free expression, and political conviction" and urged authorities to act swiftly against those responsible.

The attack came shortly after Ali, a Meitei-Pangal (Manipuri Muslim) leader representing the Lilong constituency in Thoubal district, publicly expressed support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. Following backlash from his community, Ali posted a video on Facebook apologising and withdrawing his support.

"I feel so sorry for what I have said. Next time I will not do it," Ali stated in Manipuri. "I am clarifying that I don't support Waqf Amendment Bill and it should be repealed."

Authorities have not yet identified those responsible for the arson, and the Manipur BJP has not released an official statement regarding the incident.