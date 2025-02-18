In a concerted effort on illegal narcotics cultivation, security forces and the Forest Department, under the supervision of the District Magistrate, conducted an operation to destroy illicit poppy plantations in the Khudei Laipham hill range, located within the jurisdiction of Tengnoupal Police Station.

During the operation, approximately 10 acres of illegally cultivated poppy plants were eradicated. Authorities have registered a case at Tengnoupal Police Station, and further investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the illicit cultivation.



Earlier, Manipur Police apprehended an active member of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday, February 17.

The arrested individual, identified as Shamurailatpam Bipin Sharma alias Nanda (56), was taken into custody from Khongman Mangjil, Zone-I, in Imphal East.

Authorities revealed that Sharma had been engaged in extorting money from the general public, government officials, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges.